Oppn hits out at Modi govt over the banning of BBC documentary, saying “they are scared and guilty about it”

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

On Tuesday, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed his view on the BBC documentary on the ‘2002 Godhra’ riots in which the channel directly accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of inciting the violence.

While giving a statement on the demands of some university students to allow them the screening of the documentary on their campus, he said “For some people, the white rulers are still the masters, whose decision is final and not the verdicts of the Supreme Court of India or the will of the citizens. (Translation from his Hindi tweet)“

कुछ लोगों के लिए गोरे शासक अभी भी मालिक हैं जिनका भारत पर फैसला अंतिम है न कि भारत के सर्वोच्च न्यायालय का फैसला या भारत के लोगों की इच्छा। — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 24, 2023

Earlier the documentary was made available on all social media platforms but was later taken down after the government refuted all claims shown in the documentary.

We spoke to some opposition leaders about their views on the banning of the documentary:

Congress leader Ratnakar Mahajan said, “The people of India are already aware of all that happened in the Godhra riots. The BBC has made this documentary on the facts and pieces of evidence, which are available widely on the internet. The present Modi government is scared of the truth and they are guilty about it. They are afraid of losing their credibility in the international forums.”

Brinda Karat, CPI(M) leader said, “This Modi style of democracy and censorship is absolutely against the fundamentals of democracy. This government is highly sensitive to any word uttered against PM Modi, if someone criticizes the PM, they are shut down in some or the other way.”

Veteran Congress leader Hussain Dalwai while taunting his own party said, “The Congress and other parties were always silent on such behaviour of BJP, their fascist ideology wouldn’t have lasted if they were opposed from the beginning.”