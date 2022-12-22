Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has warned Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over the Belagavi border dispute and said “he (Bommai) and his party workers will enter Karnataka how China enters India. Sena leader also said, “We don’t need anyone’s permission to enter Karnataka.”

BJP MP from Karnataka, P. Chikkamuni Mohan told Afternoon Voice, “It is not possible for anybody to enter Karnataka in this manner. How can someone else enter the state forcefully.”

Karnataka MP of BJP, Shivkumar Udasi said, “It is ridiculous and this issue of the border clash is already in the supreme court. It was already said that the Mahajan Commission report is the final report on which how can someone enter the state illegally. So this is only political agenda to scream on this issue without any sense.”

NCP spokesperson, Ravikant Varpe said, “This is all election-winning strategy of the BJP and they know that the border clash of Maharashtra and Karnataka has gone to the Supreme Court then why there are false remarks made by the Karnataka CM Bommai on the issue.”

Varpe further said, “BJP works on a commission basis and they are losing the power in the state due to which they are making unnecessary comments on other parties and Maharashtra.”