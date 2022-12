Ajit Pawar, NCP | Image: Twitter/@AjitPawarSpeaks

Opposition members staged a protest in the Maharashtra legislature complex and reiterated their demand for Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar’s resignation while accusing him of indulging in corruption. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ajit Pawar and other legislators including Chhagan Bhujbal, Rohit Pawar and Bhaskar Jadhav raised slogans outside the House demanding the resignation of Sattar. They have been raising the demand for the minister’s ouster since Monday.