A 15-year-old youth, who died in a road accident, has given a new lease of life to four patients who were on the wait-list for cadaver organ donation in different cities of Maharashtra.

The deceased Pratik Wahulkar, hailing from Misarwadi locality of the city, died due to a brain injury after he fell down from his motorcycle on June 19.

As per the consent from the deceased family members by the doctors, the body organs like heart, liver, kidneys and cornea were removed by a team of doctors of Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) hospital here on Friday evening.

Heart and liver were carried by creating a green corridor from here to Mumbai and Nagpur. While his one kidney was kept in MGM and another at Kamalnayan Bajaj hospital here which was successfully transplanted.

“He was brain dead. Family’s consent was taken before the procedure was carried out. Heart, Liver, Kidneys and Cornea were removed from his body. Successful heart and liver transplants have been done,” said Doctor Sudhir Kulkarni, Chairman, Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre

Cornea has been sent to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), sources of MGM hospital said.