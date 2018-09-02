Gold and silver ornaments worth around Rs 35 lakh were stolen from a temple here in Maharashtra by unidentified persons, police said Sunday.

The theft came to light Sunday morning when the management of the Lord Krishna temple, located in the main market area, opened the premises and found the ornaments missing from an idol installed there, Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

Police suspect that thieves stole the ornaments Saturday night, she said, adding that the CCTV installed at the temple was also tampered with.

The estimated value of the stolen ornaments, which were adorning the deity, is around Rs 35 lakh, Narkar said.

Police were probing the incident, she added.