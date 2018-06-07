Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday ordered former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf to appear before it on June 13.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, resumed the hearing of Musharraf’s review petition against his disqualification by the Peshawar High Court in 2013 reported Geo TV.

The bench ordered the former president to appear before the top court”>court’s Lahore registry.

The country’s apex court”>court has assured that the former military ruler will not be arrested upon appearance.

“We will pass an order ensuring authorities do not arrest the former president before his appearance in court”>court,” the CJP observed.

The former military ruler had filed a plea in the Pakistan SC two years ago against the verdict of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), according to which Musharraf was disqualified for the lifetime prior to the 2013 general election.