The Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) arrested twelve Bangladeshi nationals including nine women for illegally staying in India without any valid proof from the Palghar district.

According to the Assistant Police Inspector of the ATC, Mansingh Patil, they got a tip from their sources that more than ten Bangladeshi nationals were staying illegally in the Boisar area. Following this, they conducted raid and arrested the people.

According to the officials,the arrested people did not have any valid documents. The officials have registered a case against them under the relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigations are on.