Pankaja Munde Urges Maharashtra to Address OBC Protesters’ Demands

BJP leader Pankaja Munde has called on the Maharashtra government to address the demands of OBC protesters Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare, who are on a hunger strike. The protesters oppose the government's draft notification linking Kunbi certificates to Maratha quota benefits, alleging unequal treatment compared to Maratha agitators.

BJP leader Pankaja Munde has urged the Maharashtra government to seriously address the concerns raised by OBC protesters Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare. Both protesters have been on a hunger strike for five days, campaigning against the government’s draft notification linking Kunbi certificates to Maratha quota benefits.

The demand for scrapping this notification has been vocal among various OBC outfits. Taking to the social media platform X, Munde emphasized the need for non-discriminative treatment and equal rights for all protesters.



The demand for scrapping this notification has been vocal among various OBC outfits. Taking to the social media platform X, Munde emphasized the need for non-discriminative treatment and equal rights for all protesters.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...