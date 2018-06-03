Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Sunday discussed the issue of granting special status to Bihar with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah.

In an interview to ANI, Paswan, post his meeting with Shah noted that since Bihar is a backward state, special status should be granted to it.

“As far as special status to Bihar is concerned, we have been demanding for it. Bihar is a backward state, so the status must be granted to it. The government must listen to our pleas,” he said.

The Union Minister further said issues pertaining to the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act (SC/ST Act) and the ordinance regarding reservation in promotion were discussed.

“The government has a filed review petition in court (on SC/ST Act). However, the court’s closed so we demanded ordinance for it. We have also demanded ordinance for reservation in promotion. He (Amit Shah) has promised to take decisions on the same,” said Paswan.

Last month, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in a blog, had highlighted various issues impeding Bihar’s development and implored the central government for granting the Special Category Status (SCS) for the state.

As per Kumar, the state’s development had been hampered due to “lopsided policies, social and economic reasons”. He further claimed that the Planning Commission and successive Finance Commissions (FC) have not been able to effectively address the issues of growth inequality among states through fund transfers.