Pawan Sharma appointed as in-charge of the AAP Mumbai Youth Wing

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday announced the appointment of Pawan Sharma, as the ‘Prabhari’ – in-charge of the AAP Mumbai Youth Wing. The party is building its organization brick by brick in Mumbai, in the run-up to the upcoming BMC polls.

“Pawan Sharma is a diligent, experienced and well-accomplished leader from Delhi and holds several important responsibilities in the party. He has extensively built the party ground up, at the grassroots. The party’s organization in Mumbai, will benefit greatly from his leadership and he is appointed with immediate effect.” said Durgesh Pathak, AAP Maharashtra Prabhari.

Pawan Sharma told Afternoon Voice, “I used to work as Joint secretary of Delhi and closely managing and building party organisation across Delhi. Working with the party since Anna Andolan. Today the has Party appointed me as a Prabhari, my role will be like an observer and building organisation. Aam Aadmi Party always appoints Prabhari’s from other states. I with along with the team will focus on organization building and core issues of people.”

“The Aam Aadmi Party is a party of young people. We have always nurtured youth leadership and provided an opportunity to youth leaders to use the AAP as a vehicle for transformative social change. We believe young people are best placed to get elected as municipal councillors and give the much-needed dynamic leadership to BMC. Unlike traditional parties which indulge in tokenism and are limited to local dynasties, money power and divisive agenda, the AAP will empower the youth as changemakers. We welcome Pawan’s appointment and look forward to working with him to strengthen AAP in Mumbai.”, said Preeti Sharma Menon, AAP Mumbai Prabhari.