As the elections are approaching, ED took many opposition leaders on task; some believe that this is BJP’s vendetta politics. Well Sharad Pawar, named in a money-laundering case by the ED in connection with a scam at Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank, has said he will visit the ED office, even though it has not summoned him yet. On ED’s action against Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena and Congress have backed the NCP chief, saying the government was targeting him.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told Afternoon Voice, “This is the pattern of attack by BJP ahead of every election, so far only opposition leaders are attacked.

Further he also wrote on Twitter, “Sharad Pawar Ji is the latest opposition leader to be aimed by a malicious Government. The timing of this action, a month before elections in Maharashtra, stenches of political opportunism.”

Sharad Pawar Ji is the latest Opposition leader to be targeted by a vindictive Government. The timing of this action, a month before elections in Maharashtra, reeks of political opportunism. https://t.co/XCW0GsdXjj — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 27, 2019

On being asked about ED’s e-mail forbidding NCP chief from visiting ED office, NCP leader Vidya Chavan said, “Sharad Pawar Saheb has foiled ‘the Brahmastra’ (ED) of the BJP. First time it has happened. Today, people of Maharashtra are familiar with the fact that Sharad Pawar Saheb has nothing to do with State Co-operative Bank scam. He was neither any office bearer in the bank nor associated with it. In spite of this, they dragged his name. There are corruption charges on 22 ministers of Fadnavis government. Why are they not investigating against them?

First time in the saga of ED threat, Pawar himself reached them for questioning. The embarrassed Enforcement Directorate (ED) office was seen as a dare after being named in a money laundering case, was told by the agency -don’t come, we’ll call you if needed. Sharad Pawar urged his party workers to maintain peace and said: “I decided not to go in the interest of law and order after the police requested me.” he had earler said he would go to the probe agency himself to clarify his position as a “responsible citizen” before getting busy with next month’s elections in the state.

NCP Mumbai President Nawab Malik said, “Sharad Pawar Saheb has exposed the ED. His name was unnecessarily dragged in this scam.”

Anna Hazare the social activist has expressed surprise over Sharad Pawar’s naming in the multi-crore Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank scam. Anna a Pawar critic, expressed hope that the truth will come out after the ED carries out a detailed investigation in the scam. Meanwhile, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil and party general secretary Jitendra Awhad were seen with Pawar while addressing media.

The NCP patriarch is ready to “voluntarily” visit the ED office and co-operate with the probe agency given his faith in the Constitution.

NCP MP Majeed Memon said, “Just ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections, this issue was raised that NCP chief Sharad Pawar is associated with a scam at Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank. Sharad Pawar Saheb himself said that he is ready to appear before the ED for questioning as he would not be in Mumbai and engaged in assembly election campaign. But considering the law and order situation, ED officials said that when required, they will intimate him.