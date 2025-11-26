PM Modi Urges Citizens to Uphold Constitutional Duties as Pillars of Strong Democracy 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged citizens to fulfil their Constitutional duties, calling them the foundation of a strong democracy and essential to achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

In a letter to citizens on the occasion of Constitution Day, Modi emphasised that strengthening democracy begins with responsible citizenship, particularly through active participation in the electoral process. He suggested that schools and colleges mark the day by celebrating first-time voters turning 18, symbolising the spirit of democratic participation.

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi’s belief that rights naturally flow from the performance of duties, the Prime Minister said that fulfilling one’s responsibilities is fundamental to social and economic progress. “The policies and decisions we take today will shape the lives of future generations. Every citizen must place their duties foremost as India strides towards a Viksit Bharat,” he said.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Modi wrote, “Our Constitution gives utmost importance to human dignity, equality, and liberty. While it empowers us with rights, it also reminds us of our duties as citizens. These duties are the foundation of a strong democracy.”

Paying tribute to the framers of the Constitution, Modi said their vision continues to inspire the nation’s progress. “Their foresight and ideals motivate us as we work towards building a developed India,” he added.

The Prime Minister’s message comes as part of a broader national push to promote civic awareness and accountability, highlighting that democracy thrives not only on rights but on the responsible fulfilment of duties by every citizen.