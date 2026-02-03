'PM Surrendered to Appease Trump': Congress Demands Parliament Debate on US, EU Trade Deals 2

The Congress on Tuesday stepped up its attack on the Modi government over the India–US trade deal, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “completely surrendered” to appease US President Donald Trump at the cost of India’s farmers. The party demanded that the Centre place the full details of both the US and EU trade agreements before Parliament of India for discussion.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said India’s position had been weakened by the manner in which the trade deal was announced. He claimed that statements made by President Trump made it “abundantly clear” that the prime minister had given in under pressure, adding that “India stands diminished by this unfortunate sequence of events”.

Ramesh recalled that Prime Minister Modi had visited the White House nearly a year ago after Trump’s re-election, when negotiations for a trade deal began amid what he described as “huglomacy”. He alleged that matters worsened after Trump announced a halt to Operation Sindoor on May 10, 2025, and later publicly embraced Pakistan and its army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, which he said exposed the hollowness of India’s diplomatic outreach.

Pointing out that Parliament is currently in session, Ramesh said the texts of both the EU and US trade deals must be tabled and debated, especially in light of claims by US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins that India has liberalised agricultural imports from the US.

The controversy spilled into Parliament, with members of several Opposition parties staging a walkout from the Rajya Sabha and later protesting in the Parliament complex. Opposition MPs, including Digvijaya Singh, Randeep Surjewala, AAP’s Sanjay Singh and RJD’s Manoj Jha, alleged that the government had compromised farmers’ interests.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said there was an urgent need for clarity as no official details had been shared beyond Trump’s social media posts and press statements. He questioned claims that India would purchase USD 500 billion worth of US goods and open its agricultural market, saying such assertions carry serious political implications for Indian farmers.

Former commerce minister Anand Sharma said while India and the US share a strategic partnership, any trade deal must be between sovereign equals and safeguard national interests in sensitive sectors such as agriculture, dairy and pharmaceuticals.

In response, Prime Minister Modi said he was pleased that tariffs on “Made in India” products would be reduced to 18 per cent. Trump earlier announced that India and the US had agreed to a trade deal. The debate comes days after India and the European Union sealed a landmark free trade agreement in January, billed as the “mother of all deals”.