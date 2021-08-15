PM‘s Gati Shakti National Master Plan is the big brother of Make in India

Since 2014 our Prime minister has launched many schemes and policies, most of them were not the desired success, but in India, hardly anyone is talking about the policy failure. Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana ensures nobody sleeps on an empty stomach but on the other hand hunger rate has gone up. People are struggling to manage one-time meals. PM Modi has gone time and again in virtual interaction with different Yojana beneficiaries across India to convince the success of his schemes. But whenever his claims got exposed, the whistleblowers got attacked but the attitude has not changed.

It is said that the free ration being distributed to lakhs of families under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, helping lessen worries of poor during a pandemic but actually scenario is very much different than the speeches. PM Modi interacts with staged beneficiaries through video-conferencing to tell how successful his scheme was. When PM Narendra Modi launched Ujjwala 2.0 to provide LPG connections under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana from Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba, a lot of money was spent on publicising these Yognas but the common man is yet to benefit. Every time there is the announcement of new schemes to give a feel-good factor but people at large feel cheated. In fact, no one is now taking these promises and schemes seriously.

Allegedly 80 crores in the entire country got free ration under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana during coronavirus pandemic. But still, hunger and poverty are not under control. India still needs freedom from starvation, unemployment, castes and so-called religious scuffles. India also needs equality in education; India needs clean water & air. Not last but least Indians need to breathe. Lip services are not going to impress anyone other than his cheer leader’s team.

Prime Minister Modi today announced that the govt will soon launch ‘PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan’, a 100 lakh crore national infrastructure plan. Gati Shakti is announced to help local manufacturers turn globally competitive; also develop possibilities of new future economic zones. Hope people have not forgotten the Make in India failure. Huge money was wasted on promotions and campaigns of Make in India, now no one talks about the same. Do you really buy that the ₹100 lakh crore Gatishakti initiatives will bring employment opportunities for youth and help them in holistic infrastructure growth?

Modi said the pace of service delivery through government schemes has gone up compared with earlier times and the goal is to make sure that all eligible persons are covered under these. Now the question is that how many people were covered under proviso schemes? If those schemes were successful then why do we need new announcements? Just to fool gullible voters?

The PM said the project would be a source of future employment opportunities for lakhs of youth in the country. The same PM said making Pakoda is also an employment and self-sustained business, whereas many companies for shout due to lockdown, many traders have gone bankrupt due to financial crunch, lakhs of youth landed in depression, PM Modi did not dare to talk on the failures of unplanned lockdown. He maintained silence on most crucial issues of the nation. All of a sudden he is now talking about harmony. He now believes that there is no harmony in the modes of transport in the country at present and Gati Shakti would come in aid on this front as it will break the silos and bottlenecks, seriously?

During his nearly 90 minutes speech, Modi also said India’s manufacturing and exports volumes should increase. But he did not say how the import and export collapsed during the pandemic and how the companies got shut abruptly due to the non-availability of funds and sustainable infrastructure.

He said the country will have to work together to make “world-class products”, using new-age technology and cutting-edge innovation. But he forgot to tell you, at present India lacks infrastructure and skilled labour. Yes “We have to work together…for next-generation infrastructure, for world-class manufacturing, for cutting edge innovation, and we have to work together for new-age technology,” as he said, but there is a lot of difference in practising what you preach. The nation is divided in between Hindu and Muslim. There are frequent communal tensions and hate, rapes and suicide rates have gone up. Fuel prices are touching the sky, the rupee has fallen drastically compared to the dollar but still, PM talks about Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas?

Well these occasional speeches are not going to fill the pockets of people. Just feel good jumlas may give some pleasure to PM but commoners are here to suffer if the approach of the government is not changed.