The Trinamool Congress has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath visit is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The party wrote to the Election Commission on Sunday regarding this.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Derek O’Brien said in the letter, “The campaign for the last phase of polling for 2019 Lok Sabha elections is over on May 17 at 6 pm but Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Yatra is being covered and widely televised for the last two days in all national as well as local media. This is a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct.” He said that PM Modi announced that the master plan for the Kedarnath Temple is ready and also addressed the public and the media at the temple town. The TMC said that all these moves were well calculated with the “ill intention to influence the voters” on the polling day on May 19. It is remarkable that PM Modi reached Kedarnath on Saturday.

PM performs puja at Badrinath temple

PM Modi on Sunday paid obeisance and performed puja at Badrinath temple on the second day of his two-day visit to Uttarakhand. He reached Badrinath after spending around 20 hours in Kedarnath. Badrinath is another temple in Uttarakhand’s ‘char dham’ religious circuit. It is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.