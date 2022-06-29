Image Screengrab

ISRO recently twitted that they are ready for launch for PSLV-C53/DS-EO the rocket will launch on Thursday at 17:32 PM. The count down for 25 hours began.

PSLV-C53/DS-EO Mission: The launch would be streamed LIVE on ISRO website https://t.co/MX54Cx57KU or ISRO Official Youtube channel (https://t.co/1qTsZMZXU3) from 17:32 hours IST on June 30, 2022 — ISRO (@isro) June 29, 2022

The Indian rocket will carry three satellites — the 365 kg DS-EO and 155 kg NeuSAR, satellites belonging to Singapore and built by Starec Initiative of South Korea.

The third satellite is a 2.8 kg Scoob-1 of Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore.

The rocket will launch from the second launch pad at the Sriharikota rocket port.

The ISRO will use the rocket final and semi final (fourth and fifth) stage an orbital platform for six payloads, including two from Indian space start-ups, Digantara and Dhruva Aerospace.

The mission proposes to demonstrate the utilisation of the spent upper stage of the launch vehicle as a stabilised platform for scientific payloads, subsequent to the separation of the satellites.

Anyone can watch their live telecast from ISRO website or from their official YouTube channel.