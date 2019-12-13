The Tardeo police busted a call center racket and arrested nine people who were part of a gang that duped people. According to police, a resident of the area, Jitesh Parikh filed a complaint at the Tardeo police station stating that in May, he was duped by the call center of Rs. 3.5 lakh. The criminals posed as officials of an insurance company.

As per the complainant, the accused had lured him with the activation of his policy and asked him to pay the amount. The police officer said that the victim was also promised that he would receive the maturity proceeds on its maturity. To activate the policy, Parikh had to pay the amount. And in return, he would get Rs 7 lakh if he paid some more money to revive the policy.

Later on, the said amount was deducted from the complainant’s account. But he did not receive any amount from the company. Following this, he lodged a complaint. After that, the police checked all the transactions and with help of the cyber cell, the accused were tracked down from Delhi and Faridabad respectively.