Palghar district rural police foiled a robbery attempt at Waghoba Khind point on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway and arrested one of the gang members, an official said today. The incident took place late last night.

Palghar DSP Manjunath Shinge said that some motorists, who faced heavy stone pelting while passing by Waghoba Khind, alerted the police about it shortly before midnight.

After this, a police team was rushed to the spot. But the gang members hurled stones even at the policemen. To quell the suspected robbers, police opened fire, but all except one managed to escape from the spot taking advantage of the darkness, the official said.

The arrested accused was caught after a chase.

A massive search operation has been launched to nab the remaining members of the gang, police said.