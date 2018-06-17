The MCGM, Public Health Department, jointly with Amar Gandhi Foundation is launching a campaign ‘EkChammachKam’ to create awareness about non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The BMC has invited actor- director Farhan Akhtar along with Actress- Miss World Beauty, Pooja Chopra to be the faces of this first-of-its-kind initiative, as they lead the charge on this very high impact public health campaign.

Ajoy Mehta, Hon Municipal Commissioner said “The #EkChammachKam campaign aims at making people aware about the grave nature of non-communicable diseases and the importance of dietary changes and exercise in one’s daily life.” Additional Municipal Commissioner, I A Kundan, said “Non-communicable disease is a major killer and needs to be addressed”.

‘#EkChammachKam’-Due to current fast-paced lifestyle and faulty food habits, almost everyone is at the risk of NCDs. Raised blood pressure, obesity, high blood sugars are commonly seen now even in younger ages.

Citing the World Health Organisation’s report on NCDs, Farhan Akhtar, who is personally known to be devoted to physical fitness says,” Nearly 61 per cent of deaths in India are now attributed to non-communicable diseases. Out of these, cardiovascular diseases (coronary heart disease, stroke, and hypertension) contribute to 45 per cent, followed by chronic respiratory disease (22 per cent), cancer (12 per cent) and diabetes (3 per cent). All of these are preventable if we reduce the intake of salt, sugar and oil from our diet, and maintain an active lifestyle.

Actor Pooja Chopra added, “We all have to watch how much salt, sugar and oil we are consuming. Physical inactivity is another threat we have created for ourselves. Adopt the mantra of ’#EkChammachKam”

Dr. Bhupendra Gandhi of the Amar Gandhi Foundation says, “Have #EkChammachKam of salt, sugar and oil every day, is simple and self-explanatory. For e.g; it is well known that too much sodium in a person’s diet can be harmful. It causes blood to hold fluid, and this, in turn, raises blood pressure and puts a strain on the heart as well,”

#EkChammachKam was originally a campaign developed by ‘The Network’ for a not-for-profit called ‘Amar Gandhi Foundation’. Speaking about the thought behind it, Reeta Gupta says, “slogans have to be both measurable and memorable. #EkChammachKam converts a very sharp message, packaged in a very tiny slogan. Take heed, and reduce the salt, sugar and oil consumption from your diet. Begin today.”

With ‘MCGMs’ involvement, this is now a city-wide clarion call to battle non-communicable diseases.