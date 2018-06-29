Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu today launched a mobile application — ReUnite — to trace missing and abandoned children in India.

“This effort to reunite parents whose children have gone missing is a wonderful use of technology to address real life social challenges,” he said.

The app is multiuser where parents and citizens can upload pictures of children, and provide detailed description like name, birth mark, address, report to the police station, search and identify missing kids.

The photographs will not be saved in the mobile phone’s physical memory.

Amazon Rekognition, web facial recognition service, is being used to identify missing kids, according to a statement by the commerce ministry.

The app is available for both Android and iOS.

Non-government organisation Bachpan Bachao Andolan and Capgemini has developed this app.