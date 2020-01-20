Prakash Ambedkar calls for ‘Bandh’: Protesting against CAA and NRC

Amid unrest in various parts of India protesting against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), now Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has called for a ‘bandh’ in Maharashtra on January 24. The opposition is keeping no stone unturned while opposing CAA-NRC. The BJP leaders are breaking rules and inviting law and order situations. Section 144 has been imposed in Madhya Pradesh but by BJP workers led by Dilbar Singh Yadav, district unit President who took out a march anyway.

In Mumbai this ‘bandh’ has been called keeping in mind the current economic crisis and to register opposition against the CAA and NRC. Ambedkar further informed that along with the issue of CAA and NRC, the issues related to the economy should be put up as well. Earlier, Ambedkar had said that the CAA and NRC will be harmful to the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Adivasis. After the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), the protests against the act erupted on a large scale and is still undergoing. The constitutionalists say that the new Citizenship Act is discriminatory against the Muslim community.

In Madhya Pradesh, violence broke out at a pro-citizenship law rally in which the local police clashed with the supporters of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) who were trying to take out a march for which permission had been denied. In a widely-circulated video, District Collector Nidhi Nivedita is seen slapping a BJP worker after protesters manhandled two of her junior colleagues – Priya Verma and Shruti Agrawal – and a few police officers. At least three people were injured as police resorted to a lathi-charge to control the situation.

In Delhi, people have been protesting at Shaheen Bagh which has become the epicenter of the anti-CAA agitation in the national capital for over 30 days. Hundreds, including women and children took out a massive anti-CAA march from the gates of Jamia Millia Islamia University to Shaheen Bagh on Sunday evening as the chorus to demand repealing of the amended Citizenship Act grew louder in Delhi. The march was high on symbolism with some locals dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar. Three men assumed the identity of martyred revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, one of them in prison clothes and tied in chains.

Those who are protesting against CAA-NRC and those who have assembled in favour of the same bill, both have created unrest in the nation. Taking the advantage of the situation, Prakash Ambedkar has called for a Bandh too.