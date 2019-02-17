Director Prakash Jha has boarded the cast of biographical drama “Saand Ki Aankh”.

The film, which will chronicle the story of world’s oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, will feature Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

The makers of the film said Jha, who last featured as an actor in his 2016 directorial “Jai Gangaajal”, immediately agreed to star in “Saand Ki Aankh” after reading its script.

“The enthusiasm the whole team had for me rubbed off on me along with a great part… looking forward to the shoot,” Jha said in a statement.

Director Tushar Hiranandani said, “We are so excited to have someone as supremely talented as Prakash Jha join the starcast of the film. This role was tailor-made for him and we could only envision him for this character.”

On Twitter, Jha posted photos from his recent visit to Johri village in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district where the film originally draws inspiration from.

“Shooter ke do aage shooter… Shooter ke do peeche shooter… Aage shooter peeche shooter… Bolo kitne Shooter!!” he wrote on Twitter while tagging both Taapsee and Bhumi.

The film is a collaboration between Reliance Entertainment, Anurag Kashyap, Nidhi Parmar and Chalk n Cheese Films.

“I have been a Prakash Jha fan since ‘Damul’ and his ‘Parineeti’ being my favourite film. I was surprised by his performance in ‘Jai Gangaajal’ and then the short film he acted in. I think he is perfect for this role,” Kashyap said.

The film is set in the hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh and recently went on floors in Meerut.