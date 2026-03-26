Prashant Kishor Slams Nitish Kumar Over Son's JD(U) Entry, Questions 'Moral High Ground' 2

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has launched a sharp attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that his re-election as JD(U) national president and the induction of his son, Nishant Kumar, into the party mark a departure from the principles he upheld for decades.

Speaking in Munger district on Wednesday, Kishor said Nitish Kumar, who had long projected himself as a leader above nepotism, has now “stepped down from the pedestal” he occupied for the past 35 years. A former JD(U) national vice president, Kishor claimed that the developments indicate that Kumar is no different from leaders who treat political parties as personal fiefdoms to be passed on to their heirs.

“Nitish Kumar has always been the supreme leader of JD(U). His continuation as national president and the induction of his son show he is no different from those he once criticised,” Kishor said. He added that Kumar can no longer claim the moral high ground he once held while attacking dynastic politics and championing socialist ideals.

Kishor also commented on the anticipated leadership change in Bihar, as Nitish Kumar is expected to step down as chief minister following his election to the Rajya Sabha. He said the decision on the next chief minister rests with the NDA but alleged that the alliance’s electoral success was aided by what he described as “brazen voter inducements” ahead of the assembly elections.

Referring to welfare measures announced before the polls, including the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana under which ₹10,000 was transferred to over one crore women, Kishor claimed such initiatives influenced voter turnout and contributed to the NDA’s sweeping victory.

Continuing his criticism, Kishor accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of prioritising Gujarat over Bihar. In a sarcastic remark, he said that regardless of who leads the next government, it would function with Gujarat’s interests in mind.

Meanwhile, in Patna, Nishant Kumar visited the JD(U) office to celebrate his father’s re-election with party workers. The 44-year-old assured that he would work closely with grassroots workers and proposed distributing booklets across the state highlighting Nitish Kumar’s governance record over his long tenure as chief minister.