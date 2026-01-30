Pregnant Delhi Police Commando Dies After Brutal Assault by Husband, Brother Recalls Disturbing Last Call 2

A 27-year-old Delhi Police Special Cell commando, four months pregnant, died after being brutally assaulted by her husband at their West Delhi home, a case that has sent shockwaves across the national capital.

Kajal Chaudhary was attacked at her residence in Mohan Garden on January 22. Her husband, Ankur, a clerk with the Ministry of Defence posted in Delhi Cantonment, was arrested hours later. After battling for life for five days, Kajal succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Ghaziabad on January 27.

Recounting the chilling final moments, Kajal’s brother Nikhil, a constable posted at Parliament Street Police Station, said he received a phone call from Ankur shortly before the assault. “He asked me to keep the call on recording and said it could be used as police evidence. Then he said he was killing my sister,” Nikhil told PTI. “After that, I heard her screams. The call disconnected.”

Nikhil said Ankur called again minutes later, claiming Kajal was dead and asking the family to reach the hospital. “When I saw my sister, it was horrifying. Not even an enemy would kill someone like this,” he said, alleging severe head injuries and multiple wounds.

According to police, Kajal was first slammed against a door frame and then allegedly attacked with a dumbbell. Ankur was initially booked for attempt to murder, and the charges will now be converted to murder following her death.

The family has accused Ankur and his relatives of prolonged domestic violence and dowry harassment. Kajal’s father, Rakesh, alleged that despite giving cash, gold jewellery and a Bullet motorcycle at the wedding, additional demands continued. “They said their son would have got a car had he married someone else,” he said.

Kajal’s mother said the family spent nearly Rs 20 lakh on the marriage and took loans to meet the demands. “She suffered immensely. I want justice for my daughter,” she said.

A case has been registered at Mohan Garden police station based on the brother’s complaint, and further investigation is underway.