President Droupadi Murmu Begins Four-Day Multi-State Tour Across Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Rajasthan 2

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a four-day visit to Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Rajasthan beginning today, with a series of high-profile public engagements and ceremonial events lined up across the three states.

On the first day of her visit, the President will inaugurate the nationwide campaign ‘Saving Lives and Building a Healthier Bharat’, organised by PD Hinduja Hospital at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, she will attend the ‘National Arogya Fair 2026’, organised by the Union Ministry of AYUSH in Shegaon, Buldhana district. She will also grace the state-level launch of the programme titled ‘Golden Era of Maharashtra through Unity and Trust’, organised by the Brahma Kumaris in Nagpur on Wednesday.

On Thursday, President Murmu will participate in the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Sri Jagannath Temple in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The event is being organised by the Shri Jagannath Spiritual and Cultural Charitable Centre Trust. During her visit to Jamshedpur, she will also tour Manipal TATA Medical College and interact with students.

Concluding her tour on Friday, the President will witness ‘Ex Vayushakti’ at Pokharan in Rajasthan, a major demonstration of the Indian Air Force’s operational capabilities.

The visit underscores the President’s engagement with health, cultural, spiritual and defence initiatives across different regions of the country.