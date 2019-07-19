Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been detained near UP’s Mirzapur on Friday on her way to Sonbhadra, where Section 144 has been imposed. She was going to Sonbhadra to meet the families of those killed in firing over a land dispute.

According to reports, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sat on the road during a dharna with her supporters and was soon taken into preventive custody. Refusing to back down, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told reporters, “We won’t be cowed down. We were only going peacefully to meet the victims’ families. I don’t know where they are taking me. We are ready to go anywhere.”

It is remarkable that ten persons were killed and over 24 injured in clashes over a land dispute in Sonbhadra district on Wednesday. The incident took place when a dispute arose over a piece of land between the Gujjar and Gond communities. Police have so far arrested 24 people in connection with the case for the mass murder and is conducting raids to nab all the accused. The village head Yagdutt, his brother and others were charged under the SC/ST Act on the plea of a local named Lallu Singh.