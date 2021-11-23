Priyanka Nick Jonas – Is the fairy tale coming to an end?

After she removed his last name from her Instagram bio, fans have wondered: Did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get a divorce? Well, she just had a restrained but clear response. Priyanka refuted rumours that she and Nick had split in an Instagram comment on November 22, 2021, on a video of her husband working out. The black-and-white video—which Nick captioned, “Mondaymotivation showed him doing bicep curls. Priyanka commented on the video stating “Damn! I just died in your arms… The response came after rumours that Priyanka and Nick had broken up after she removed “Jonas” from her name in her Instagram bio, which reads now as just “Priyanka.”

No one knows the reason for changing the name in bio but these days the actors who are married show a lot of intimacy on social media and one fine day abruptly render an explanation on their separation. Now Priyanka has set her eyes on Hollywood. Because she is already a big star in India, she has a massive team backing her up with fashion, makeup, PR and career choices. You can see she’s trying really hard to make connections and build a trusted network. Almost every single day, the tabloids have some news about her and Paps doesn’t do anything for free, it’s likely they got her hooked by her PR. On the biggest journey of her career, she hooked up with a young pop musician in the US. The marriage was not really about money or even citizenship either. It is about the connections and social status she gained. It will not only give her the necessary connections but will put her on the Hollywood map.

I remember in one interview she said she doesn’t need a man in her life as such but only for a child. With this marriage, she was more accepted in Hollywood. Nick Jonas is also a celebrity and has a significant following, through this marriage PC got a fan base too. Celebrities have great fame, money and status but there is no permanency in relationships. Marriage is something most people, including celebrities’ try out and many fail. I think this will not be any different. When their needs will get fulfilled and their nascent love for each other gets exhausted, this marriage will fall apart. This couple is from the entertainment industry so sadly everything about their life becomes entertainment and that cost is something which the people from this industry are willing to pay to stay relevant. So, you don’t stress out about happenings in the celebrities life. Just stay entertained. Priyanka Chopra will next lead the romantic drama Text for You opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion and has been cast in an undisclosed role in The Matrix Resurrections. She will next star alongside Richard Madden in Amazon Prime Video’s thriller series Citadel, and as the spiritual guru Ma Anand Sheela in Barry Levinson’s Sheela, a film she will produce for Amazon Studios.

Priyanka Chopra has committed to star alongside Mindy Kaling in a comedy about an Indian-American wedding and will portray the lawyer Vanita Gupta in Gordan’s courtroom drama Tulia, an adaptation of a non-fiction book Tulia: Race, Cocaine, and Corruption (2005) based on the 1999 racial injustice case that took place in the city of the same name. She is also set to appear in the action film Cowboy Ninja Viking opposite Chris Pratt. She is also producing over a dozen regional films in various languages under her production company. She is also set to star in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraaalongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, which is set to release in 2023. Priyanka Chopra also promotes social causes such as environmental and women’s rights and is vocal about gender equality, the gender pay gap, and feminism. She has worked with UNICEF since 2006 and was appointed as the national and global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for child rights in 2010and 2016, respectively.

Her namesake foundation for health and education works towards providing support to unprivileged Indian children. As a recording artist, she has released three singles and provided vocals for a number of her film songs. She is also the founder of the production company Purple Pebble Pictures, under which she has produced several regional Indian films, including the acclaimed Marathi film Ventilator (2016). Despite maintaining privacy, Chopra’s off-screen life, including her marriage to American singer and actor Nick Jonas, is the subject of substantial media coverage. In 2021, she published her memoir Unfinished, which reached The New York Times Best Seller list. She remains in marriage with Nick or not, but she is going to go on her chosen path. You cannot ignore her.

