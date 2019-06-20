Hundreds of members of pro-Hindu organizations and their office bearers expressed displeasure over unjust arrest of advocate Punalekar, raising slogans for his release on Thursday at Azad Maidan. A large number of women and young men participated in the agitation. Demonstrators were wearing masks of advocate Punalekar; sending message of their strong support to him. Devout demonstrators were carrying display-boards with ‘Honour our Constitution, release Punalekar’, ‘Honour democracy, release Punalekar’ .

Advocate Sanjiv Punalekar exposed failure of investigating agencies in solving murder cases of Dr. Dabholkar and Pansare by presenting in Court, the directionless manner in which investigations were conducted. Therefore, advocate Punalekar and Vikram Bhave, RTI-activist have been arrested out of spite. Such throttling of devout Hindu activists will never be tolerated by Hindus. Punalekar and Vikram Bhave should be immediately released with due respect from such unwarranted arrest.

Advocate Punalekar has been arrested for advising the accused in Dr. Dabholkar’s case to destroy the gun used by him. In fact, different accused were nabbed even earlier in Dr. Dabholkar’s case and information given by investigating agencies has been contradictory to each other. The pistol, which has been claimed by investigating agencies as used for Dr. Dabholkar’s murder, is not yet found.

Hindu Janjagruti Samiti Spokeperson Dr. Uday Dhuri said,“Earlier Congress government had tried to implicate devout Hindu activists in murder cases of members of progressive factions so as to brand Hindus as terrorists. Congress government has committed sin of misleading investigations towards pro-Hindu organizations.”

National President of Lashkar-E-Hind Shri. Ishwarprasad Khandelwal said while addressing demonstrators, “Advocate Punalekar has always cooperated with police during investigations. He has earlier requested the Court to conduct hearing of Dr. Dabholkar’s case on fast-track so as to clear the blot on devout Hindu activists about their involvement in murder case. Investigating agencies have, however, no concrete proof; therefore, there is delay in investigations.”

Also Read: Mumbai advocates demand to free Punalekar