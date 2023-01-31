Probe into killing of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar completed: CBI tells Bombay HC

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the Bombay high court on Monday that it had completed its probe into the killing of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar in 2013 and the investigating officer had submitted a closure report to the competent authority.

However, a lawyer representing Dabholkar’s daughter claimed before the court that the CBI had not investigated the case properly and there are many loopholes that are yet to be probed.

The cowards killed many liberals keeping a disturbing trend on, which can turn the country into a cesspool of hatred and intolerance. MM Kalburgi, Govind Pansare and Narendra Dabholkar all were brutally murdered but no investigation proved who the culprit is.

Also read: Narendra Dabholkar murder an unsolved puzzle

RTI activist Nitin Kubal said, “The government should be unbiased towards all sects of people. This case got delayed for a long time, which failed to give justice to a liberal person. Dabholkar was killed by a particular group of people having their ideological difference, though that does not mean justice cannot be given.”

Shailesh Gandhi, an RTI activist said, “A timely investigation will help deliver justice. Delayed judgements are also a cause of a problem in our country. Even if the case is open for investigation, the authorities should be willing to give justice to the victim.”

RTI activist Gaurav Gorang said, “Dabholkar’s death was a brutal murder. Due to ideological differences, many times justice is either denied or delayed. Which was also seen in this case.”

Almost a decade Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a well-respected rationalist and campaigner against superstition from Maharashtra, was murdered while he was out on a morning walk in Pune.

Since then, three more anti-fascist activists who were effective campaigners against right-wing ideas and politics―Govind Pansare, MM Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh—have been murdered and investigating agencies believe the murders may be linked. Members of the Sanatan Sanstha were accused of executing the murders but no one has been convicted so far.

The Maharashtra police have questioned nearly 1,000 people in the past two years, including ‘tantriks’, godmen and black magicians against whom Dabholkar campaigned vigorously, but without much success.