The Puducherry budget for 2018-19 would be presented in the union territory assembly tomorrow by chief minister V Narayanasamy.

The budget presentation was slated for the first week of last month but had been delayed as the Centre’s clearance for the draft sent by UT government came only recently.

Assembly Speaker V Vaithilingam has reconvened the House, which was adjourned sine-die on June 5, and the budget would be presented at 10 am by Narayanasamy, who holds the Finance portfolio, official sources said.

A Vote on Account was adopted earlier to meet the expenditure for the first four months (April to July) of the current fiscal.

As Puducherry is a Union Territory the draft budget prepared by the State Planning Board headed by the Lt Governor should be approved by the Union Home and Finance Ministries.

The Board in April had finalised the draft budget projecting a financial requirement of Rs 7,650 crores and this was forwarded to the Centre,which sought certain clarifications before giving its approval.