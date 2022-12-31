Congress, Rahul Gandhi | Image: Twitter/Screengrab

On Saturday while addressing a press conference Congress leader said the government should take necessary precaution military precaution it has been times when China has invaded the country to capture some places and PM Modi was not bothered about it.



The Opposition will help the government if they accept making a mistake as the government is only hiding behind the army of our country and not able to make any decisions.

PM मोदी ने कहा कि हमारे घर में कोई नहीं आया। हमें कहना चाहिए कि- आप आए हो और बाहर निकलो।



सरकार और आर्मी में फर्क है। सरकार ने गलत निर्णय लिया है, उन्हें आर्मी के पीछे नहीं छिपना चाहिए।



सरकार ये माने कि गलती हुई, वो सुधार करेंगे। पूरा विपक्ष उनके साथ खड़ा होगा।



:@RahulGandhi जी pic.twitter.com/RPrU4IStcm — Congress (@INCIndia) December 31, 2022



Earlier BJP had alleged that congress leader Jairam Ramesh where they are spreading fake news of attacking India, undermining forces, as they hate one person.