Rahul Gandhi, Congress | Image: Twitter/@INCIndia

“Full” security arrangements were made for Rahul Gandhi in accordance with laid down guidelines but he himself ”violated” the security protocols, government officials said Thursday, a day after the Congress alleged security breaches during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in the national capital.

The Congress on Wednesday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging security breaches during the Yatra in the city and demanded immediate steps to ensure the security of Gandhi and others taking part in the march.

“The security arrangements have been fully made for Rahul Gandhi as per the guidelines,” the officials said. Dismissing the allegations, the officials said the security arrangements made for the protectee works fine when the protectee himself adheres to the laid down security guidelines.

However, the officials alleged that on several occasions, violations of laid down guidelines on the part of Rahul Gandhi have been observed and this fact has been communicated to him from time to time.

For instance, since 2020, there have been 113 ”violations” observed and duly communicated, the officials said.

Besides, the officials said during the Delhi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi ”violated” security guidelines and the CRPF, which provides his inner cordon of the Z-plus category security, will be taking up this matter separately.

During the travel of the protectee, the required security arrangements are made by the CRPF in coordination with the state police and the security agencies in accordance with guidelines.

Advisories based on threat assessment have been issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs to all stakeholders concerned including the state governments.

An Advance Security Liaison (ASL) is also undertaken for every visit, the officials said.

For the Delhi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on December 24, the ASL involving all stakeholders was conducted on December 22 and all security protocol have been strictly followed, they said.

The Delhi Police has informed that sufficient deployment of security personnel was made for it, they said.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal had said in the letter to Shah that ”The government should not indulge in vindictive politics and ensure the safety and security of the Congress leaders”.

Citing instances of ”miscreants” entering the yatra camp site illegally, Venugopal had alleged that they were Haryana’s intelligence security personnel, who interrogated people who took part in the yatra.

”The security of the yatra was compromised on multiple occasions following its entry into Delhi on Saturday. Delhi Police completely failed to control the surging crowds and maintain a perimeter around Rahul Gandhi, who has ”Z+ Security”, he alleged.

The situation was so severe that Congress workers and ‘Bharat yatris’ walking with Gandhi had to form a security perimeter, he said and claimed that ”Delhi Police remained mute spectators”.

Venugopal also sought improved security for the yatra as it is set to enter the sensitive states of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra will resume on January 3, 2023, after taking a nine-day break in Delhi.