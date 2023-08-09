Rahul Gandhi lashed out BJP on Manipur issue, triggers uproar in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi flexed his muscles during the no confidence motion debate in the Lok Sabha and stated that “For PM, Manipur is not India.” He added that “BJP’s politics has “murdered India in Manipur… BJP is anti-national.”

Congress Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi had initiated the no confidence debate on Tuesday, saying that the Opposition has brought this motion for Manipur. The 16-hour debate is expected to continue until Thursday (August 10), when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to give his reply.

“No, BJP’s politics has not murdered Manipur; its politics have murdered India in Manipur, ‘Aapne Bharat ki hatya ki hai Manipur mein, aap desh-drohi ho… Agar PM Modi Hindustan ki awaaz nahi sunte, toh woh kiski awaaz sunte hai? (You have murdered India in Manipur, you are anti-national, murderers of India… If PM Modi doesn’t hear the people of India, who does he listen to?) Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier on Tuesday, leaders of the Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. moved a privilege motion in the Rajya Sabha against Leader of the House Piyush Goyal for addressing some of the Opposition members as “traitors.”

In the Rajya Sabha, the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, is among the six bills to be tabled by the government today. The General Secretary in charge of communications for the Congress Party took to X (formerly Twitter) to express that “Nothing less than an apology from him on the floor of the House, when it is ordered, will do.”

Further, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc staged a walkout of the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the day, citing the Narendra Modi-led Central government’s “continued refusal to allow an immediate discussion on the Manipur violence issue on the basis of a mutually negotiated Motion,” Ramesh shared on X.

Meanwhile, speaking for the government during the no-confidence motion debate, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said, “The PM says that this is not a no-trust vote; it is a ‘trust in the opposition vote. They want to see who supports them.”

“Manipur violence has put the BJP in an awkward situation. The BJP has completely failed to control the violence in spite of ruling the state and the center. Rahul Gandhi is exposing the BJP on their fake attitude towards the development and harmony in the nation,” said a senior Congress leader.