Raj Kundra case: Working in porn is much dignified than pushed into prostitution, say Models

Many actors working for the erotica industry came in support of Raj Kundra stating that the porn industry is way better than getting into prostitution due to lack of work and survival challenges. Recently Raj Kundra was arrested in connection to a pornography racket. He has now been remanded to police custody till July 27.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty has told the police that she had no idea about the content of the HotShots app through which her husband Raj Kundra allegedly distributed pornographic films. Shilpa Shetty has said Raj Kundra is innocent and was not involved in producing porn content.

Chandni, a struggling artist from Manipal working in Mumbai said, “Due to long lockdown there were no stage shows or films, we the small-time actors actually went out of a job. Paying rent to arrange a two-time meal was a very tough job. One of the model coordinators asked to be the host of one businessman for a few days, this was nothing but the job of a call girl. OTT platforms are making erotic series and they are liked by people more than a movie or a series. Even if you see any series, you will find there are compulsory bold scenes and nudity.”

Actress Gehana Vasisth said, “I have a small request for everyone to not compare bold and erotica cinema with porn. Raj Kundra and I have been arrested for the same case, we have the same investigation going on. I know what was being made under Kundra’s company. I have worked as a heroine in 3 films produced for Raj Kundra’s app. He never forced me to do anything, I was paid according to the work I did and deserved. I had no issues with the work or the payment I received. I had no objections to the content, nor did I have any bad experience of working on the sets. Those films were released very well and neither of those films was porn movies. Those who have a doubt can use Google search and look for those films and my other work. None of it can be classified as porn.”

Meanwhile, a small-time actress Sagarika Shona Suman filed a police complaint, stating that she has been receiving several “abusive, threatening and vulgar” calls on Facebook and Instagram messengers from “fake” and “automated” accounts ever since she complained against Raj Kundra. Sagarika has been vocal about the ongoing pornography racket case involving Kundra. She recently claimed that Kundra’s former PA Umesh Kamat contacted her with an offer for a web show. “He told me I have to audition online, and I was ready for it because during the lockdown all auditions were happening online. When the audition started, he demanded I take my clothes off and that is when I refused to go ahead,” she had alleged.

Vipin Gaur, editor of Country and Politics said, “While bold content has been increasing in the OTT space, many adult OTT platforms have been created considering the rise in the demand for hot OTT content. And the number of platforms is just increasing. From erotic and sensual themes in web series like ALT Balaji’s Gandii Baat & Ullu App’s Charmsukh to nude content in platforms like Chikooflix and Nueflix, a lot is happening in the OTT space. What we need is control over the content. Unless there is no censorship this industry will not mend their ways.”

Vinay Manikam, an IT professional said, “There is a tremendous rise of the Onlyfans platform. Indian actresses like Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra (the first Indian to join the platform) have gained a lot of fan subscriptions for their hot videos on Onlyfans, which include them going completely nude. Earlier there was news of an FIR has been registered against OTT platforms Hotshot, Ullu/Hotmasti, Chikooflix, Kukoo, Primeflix, Flizmovies/Neuflix/Feneo, and web portals Xvideos and Pornhub for hosting and transmitting pornographic content. But then there is no update or change, the platforms are still running smoothly.”

Himanshu Jhunjhunwala said, “While we are unsure to what extent sharing hot and nude content is legal or not in our country, there are a lot of platforms out there that produce nude videos regularly. We are talking about porn here. But there is a huge list of some adult platforms that we have found on Google that produce sex videos. Unlike apps like ALTBalaji and Ullu, these apps and websites feature graphic sex scenes and often, total nudity. Take Pimp on Primeflix, for example. This industry is very big, platform or no platform, these actors manage to reach their audiences.”

Vibhu Agarwal, CEO, and Founder of Ullu said, “When the subscriptions increase, so does the revenue. The most popular show on his app is “Kavita Bhabhi”, which is erotica.”

MangoFlix, Ullu, Nueflix, GupChup, Xprime, Aappy TV, Kiwi TV, Goldflix, Baloons App,11 Up Movies, HotHit Movies, GulluGullu, BumBam, Crabflix, Primeflix, Chikooflix, Kukoo all these are adult OTT platforms that have given job opportunities to many actors, video editors, graphic designers, makeup artists, costume designers and spot boys, the porn industry has rendered job opportunity to many skilled film workers during the lockdown.

Nehal Vadoliya is well known for her hot on-screen performances in web series. She worked with many adult OTT platforms like Ullu App, Nuefliks, Hotshots, etc. From lesbian kissing to going full nude. Mishti Basu is well known for her bold roles. She worked in many top web series and worked with top adult OTT platforms like Hotshots and Ullu App. But no action was taken on those content producers.

Moreover, because of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns, the average time spent by Indians on OTTs soared by 40-60% since March 2020. The readily available smartphones, low-cost 4G data and deepening of high-bandwidth internet penetration have widened the scope of the internet economy for OTTs. Every other app is launching online streaming services, with most of them creating original content. With the venularization of OTTs, consumption has further increased.