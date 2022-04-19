The communal tension started brewing across Maharashtra after MNS chief Raj Thackeray, earlier this month, told his workers to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques if the loudspeakers were not removed. He has given the government time until May 3 the removal the speakers from mosques.

Thackeray has asked party workers to lay low till the holy month of Ramzan ends, and intensify the agitation against mosques if loudspeakers are not removed by May 3.

MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said, “Raj Thackeray Saheb is getting anonymous threat calls following his stand on the loudspeakers. We are asking for Z+ security for Raj Ji from the state police.”

Senior MNS leader said on the condition of anonymity that the Central government is all set to provide Thackeray with protection if the state doesn’t upgrade his security. The MNS chief has planned a tour of Ayodhya on June 5, for which the Uttar Pradesh Government is likely to deploy additional security.

The home department will come up with new guidelines for loudspeakers usage in religious places. MNS Chief Raj Thackeray held a meeting with the party’s top leaders at his residence today. In today’s meeting, they prepared a strategy on the issues of the May 3 ultimatum to remove mosque loudspeakers, May 1 party meeting in Aurangabad & Ayodhya visit in June.

State Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil told Afternoon Voice, “I have discussed the issues with Maharashtra DGP and Mumbai commissioner of police (CP). I have asked local police stations to prepare a list of unauthorised ‘players’ in their jurisdiction. They are preparing the new guidelines regarding the use of loudspeakers. The guidelines will incorporate the Supreme Court’s directives, such as the hours prescribed for not using loudspeakers at all and the decibel levels allowed in different sound zones. As per law, police permission is required to use the sound system, not just at religious places but also at public places, unauthorized use will be traced and stopped.”