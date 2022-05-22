Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray addressed a rally in Pune day after he all of sudden cancelled his visit to Ayodhya. He echoed his demand for uniform civil code and also launched a scornful attack on chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray over ‘our hindutva real-their hindutva fake’ remark.

Speaking about cancelling his June 5 visit to Ayodhya, Raj Thackeray said that he had announced the date of Ayodhya but he got to know about Opposition to his visit and he understood it was a trap, therefore he decided not to fall into this controversy. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh had openly swore to block Raj Thackeray’s entry in the state till he apologised for the treatment meted out to North Indians in 2008.

The MNS chief also took a jibe at Shiv Sena after party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was seen having lunch together with Ravi Rana who wanted to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree along with his MP wife Navneet Rana. Further, Raj Thackeray also slammed Uddhav Thackeray over – ‘our hindutva, your hindutva’ remark and asked if they were selling washing powder.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said, "I request the prime minister to bring Uniform Civil Code at the earliest, also bring a law on population control and change the name of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar. I shall be undergoing hip bone surgery on June 1… I have been in pain for some time in the legs and now also in the back." Raj Thackeray criticises political parties for accusing him of leaving protests mid-way. He spoke about the success of removing the toll plaza.

The MNS chief said that protests against loudspeakers are not for a single day, but if it is not followed, volume will again start increasing. Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray informed party workers that he will be giving them a letter in the next 2-4 days and asked them to ensure that it reaches each and every house. He also told party members that protests will keep on happening and they should not worry as the legal team is ready for them.

“I had asked to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeaker if speakers from mosques are not removed. Later, the Rana couple wanted to go to Matoshree and recite Hanuman Chalisa? Is Matoshree a mosque? Recently, the same couple was seen eating together in Ladakh,” said Raj Thackeray.