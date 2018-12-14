Ashok Gehlot is going to be announced as the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan, according to sources.

The official announcement could be made any time later today.

Following elaborate deliberations, the Congress decided to name Gehlot as the Chief Minister.

Rajasthan PCC president Sachin Pilot was also seen as a close contender for the post.

The result of the Assembly elections for Rajasthan was announced on Dec 11. Of the 199 seats that went for elections, Congress won 99 constituencies and BJP 73 only.

The 67-year-old leader is the third time chief minister of the state. He was chief minister in 1998-2003 and 2008-2013.

Gehlot belongs to the Mali community.

He has been the General Secretary of the party, the third-in-command after party president Rahul Gandhi and treasurer Ahmed Patel.

Along with the administrative part, Gehlot will have to consolidate the voter base further for the upcoming General elections in 2019.

This is a developing story, more details awaiting.