Rajasthan HC Live-In Ruling Raises Safety Fears for Minors, Says BJP Leader Chitra Wagh

BJP’s Chitra Wagh warns that the judgment risks normalising live-in relationships among minors and threatens cultural and family values.

Chitra wagh on rajasthan high court
BJP Mahila Morcha state president Chitra Kishor Wagh has strongly criticised the Rajasthan High Court’s recent ruling on live-in relationships, saying it creates a troubling situation where minors appear to receive indirect consent to enter such arrangements. She warned that the judgment poses a serious threat to India’s cultural ethos, family structure and, most importantly, the safety of young girls.

Wagh said that in Indian society, protecting daughters, preserving family values and safeguarding cultural norms are foundational responsibilities, not merely legal concerns. At a time when minor girls are increasingly vulnerable to online grooming, emotional manipulation and exploitation, allowing them to enter live-in relationships could heighten these risks, she cautioned.

Speaking “as a mother, a sister and a responsible Indian woman,” Wagh said the ruling is neither appropriate nor safe for the country’s children. She urged that the long-term social consequences of such decisions be examined with utmost seriousness to prevent harm to minors and preserve societal stability.

