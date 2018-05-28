People of Rajasthan are not happy with the incumbent Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, hence anti-incumbency would be a big factor in the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections. Secondly, the Rajput community, which is a strong vote-bank for BJP in the state, is angry because of the encounter of Anand Pal. Likewise, the business community is another stronghold of BJP and they are also unhappy due to the economic slowdown. Moreover, the doctors and the teachers are not satisfied with the policies of the present government. The people of Rajasthan have lost faith in the BJP government due to the unapproachable conduct of Vasundhara. Whenever BJP party workers tried reaching people in the rural areas, they had to face public ire. Considering that BJP is in power at both the centre and the state, Vasundhara Raje is not doing much good. She even failed to copy the best schemes taken from other states. Such as Amma Canteen — Raje government introduced Annapurna Rasoi scheme but it failed due to poor management. Raje government tied a knot with Kishore Biyani’s Future Group for easy availability of the general-purpose items but there is no much success in this scheme.

The closing of many schools has caused much hardship to the children as well as the parents. Rajasthan has a very scattered population, so it was a bad idea. The state has highest solar power possibility but the government has not introduced the net metering scheme for individual connections. Much hyped Shubh Laxmi Yojana ultimately failed as the financial assistance is given when a girl child is born in a government hospital and studies at a government school. Closing Journalism colleges and many others started by the previous government was a bad decision. Also, many institutions were shifted due to political reasons. One example is the shifting of the medical college from Sikar to Churu as Health Minister is from Churu. Apart from waning in schemes, Rajasthan government is failing to check the widespread violence during the April 2 ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by the Dalit groups.

Youth being most active and productive entity in a state’s development, they expect many things from their government; if these expectations are not fulfilled, then disappointment and frustration are obvious. Vasundhara Raje as a CM has failed to meet this expectation of the youth in the state. Government departments are having lots and lots of vacant seats but the government is not recruiting and probably calculating the strategic time for this. The Raje government has proved to be more autocratic type than to be easy. Her government has failed to stop corruption. Rather, in the name to stop corruption, they are adding the burden of processes, which are irritating public and slowing down the already slow system. They are paying less payment to the employed youth in the name of probation. This probation thing kills all the enthusiasm of a newly employed youth. In this matter, the government is not even following the Hon’ble HC’s orders. No special schemes for the development of the youth exist in the budget. They are advertising false achievements, saying ‘lafanga’ to jobless youth protesting in CM’s program. They are involved in higher level corruption in the name of privatisation. This is the report card of Vasundhara Raje and her government. BJP government in Rajasthan is the least performing ever.

During the first term of Vasundhara Raje, she was fine. At that time, she became an epitome of development. But in this term, she has become unenthusiastic. There is a sense of contentment and laziness all over the state government because the MLAs and ministers think that they will win again. They are so sure about their victory because of so-called Modi waves. They think that people will vote them again irrespective of their failures because people don’t want to dim Modi’s prospects to retain power in the centre. They had the same euphoria in 2013 assembly polls where Raje openly asked for vote in the name of Modi. It worked in 2013, but not sure that the same would work in 2018. Congress has fair chances to sweep victory if Vasundhara Raje continuous as the BJP leader. If BJP leadership is changed then the party may control the damage inflicted on it by Raje and Associates. In Indian democracy, when public is being looted by huge taxation, when government revenue aimed for public welfare is being invested by the name of development in such schemes wherein government revenue fills up pockets of corrupt officials and politicians only; when honest officials are destroyed at the cost of nourishing corrupt officials, when transfer industries are boosted up by any government. With such governance, public and majority of government employees can’t resist the corrupt system but they retaliate by removing such government at the time of the election. Hence in 2018, there is a fair chance for Congress headed by Sachin Pilot. The recent Gujarat and Karnataka elections have clearly shown the mirror to BJP and its political campaigner Narendra Modi.

Rajasthan has a huge economic potential, vast tourism possibility, rich culture and vibrant community. It is one of the two states which connect two biggest cities of India (Delhi and Mumbai); this corridor cannot be succeeding without taping the potential of Rajasthan. All that Rajasthan needs is visionary leadership who can feel the pulse of state and channelise the energy of incredible human resource.

