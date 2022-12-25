Image: PTI

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane demanded an investigation and Narco Test against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray over the Disha Salian Death Case In the ongoing Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

The MLAs of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena Shinde faction became aggressive in the Assembly and demanded the reopening of the case of Disha Salian’s death.

Veteran Congress leader Ratnakar Mahajan told us, “there is no need to take Nitesh Rane seriously. Maybe he doesn’t know that the court did not accept the Narco test result as evidence.”

Ravikant Varpe, spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party said, “Disha Salian’s parents told already not to play politics by her name as this is harming the reputation of the family.”

Shiv Sena MP Rajan Vichare told to Afternoon Voice, “Those people have to look in the mirror first before making these types of allegations. People should not give importance to this.”

Vishakha Raut, Former Mayor of Mumbai said, “This is below-the-belt politics. Those people cannot beat Aaditya education-wise or culture-wise then character assassination is an easy way to put down him politically.”

Former Mayor of Mumbai, Vishwanath Mahadeshwar told us, “This is a conspiracy to defame Aaditya Thackeray. BJP and Shinde faction making these types of accusations knowingly.”