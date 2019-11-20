American-Indian rapper and singer Raja Kumari has been roped in to host the upcoming 2019 American Music Awards.

Kumari who will be the first Indian to host the red carpet at the award ceremony expressed her excitement over the big event.

“Growing up in America, the AMAs were always an exciting night in the house. I would wait all year to see the artists in their beautiful dresses and their incredible performances. It always inspired me to reach for my dreams,” she said.

“Today, I’m the first Indian American to host the pre-show and I couldn’t be prouder. Representing my community while being a part of such an incredible night is an honour,” she added.

Apart from her, the award ceremony will be also be hosted by Sofia Carson, AJ Gibson, Jaymes Vaughan, Lauren Jauregui, and Nick Viall.

Produced by Dick Clark productions, the AMA’S will be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 24.

Christina Aguilera and ‘A Great Big World,’ featuring Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott, Watt and Green Day will take the centre stage at the award ceremony and belt out their super hit songs.

Osbourne, Scott, and Watt will perform their new single live on television for the first time.

Green Day, meanwhile, will celebrate 25 years since releasing their 1994 album, ‘Dookie,’ with a performance of “Basket Case.’

The above-mentioned stars are going to join an array of singing sensations like Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Kesha feat. Big Freedia, Shania Twain and Thomas Rhett, as well as Artist of the Decade recipient singer Taylor Swift.

The American Music Awards is where the world’s biggest artists and pop culture icons come together to honour idols, newcomers and record-breakers in the contemporary music scene.