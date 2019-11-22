Renowned journalist Nilkanth Khadilkar died on Friday after a brief illness.

Khadilkar, 85, was the editor of Marathi newspaper ‘Navakal‘, died at Lilavati Hospital around 1.20 am in suburban Bandra, family sources said.

He was the editor of the newspaper for 27 years and had gained popularity for his hard-hitting editorials which became the daily’s popular feature.

Khadilkar is survived by his wife Mandakini and three daughters — Vasanti, Jayshree Khadilkar-Pande who is now the editor of the daily and Rohini — all three being legendary chess champions of India.

Khadilkar was also author of a few books, including “Practical Socialism: musings from a tour of Russia”.

Khadilkar’s body will be kept for people to pay their last respects at the Navakal’ Press, from 12 noon to 2 pm in Girgaum, said the family member.

Later it will be taken in a procession for the last rites at Chandanwadi Crematorium at Marine Lines around 3 pm.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan paid tributes to Khadilkar and recalled his long and sterling contribution to journalism.