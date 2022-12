Sindhudurg Airport



Maharashtra Assembly passed the resolution to recommend to the Centre to name the new Sindhudurg aiport after socialist leader Barrister Nath Pai. Pai was a member of parliament from Rajapur LS constituency in Konkan thrice in the 1960s. Known as one of the most influential leaders from Konkan, Pai was also one of the first leaders to propose the Konkan Railway project.