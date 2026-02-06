Revanth Reddy Dares BJP to Take Power in Telangana, Raps Amit Shah Over Minority Quota Remarks 2

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday hit out at the BJP over its stand on minority reservations, challenging the saffron party to form a government in the state if it has the courage to act on its promises.

Addressing a consultative meeting of Jamiat Ulama Telangana in Hyderabad, Reddy referred to past remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had said the BJP would scrap the four per cent minority quota if voted to power in Telangana.

Referring to BJP president Nitin Nabin addressing a public meeting at Mahabubnagar a day earlier, the chief minister said such statements exposed the party’s intentions. “Amit Shah has openly said the four per cent reservation for Muslims will be removed if the BJP comes to power. I am asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah—if you have courage, form the government in Telangana,” Reddy said.

The chief minister alleged that the BJP’s recent electoral gains in the state were aided by vote transfers from the BRS at the cost of its own prospects. He said his government was committed to protecting constitutional guarantees for minorities and social harmony.

Reddy also announced that the state government is working on a comprehensive law against hate speech and hate crimes, which will be introduced in the upcoming budget session of the Assembly. He said he had requested former Supreme Court judge Justice Sudarshan Reddy to assist in drafting the proposed legislation, aimed at preventing divisive remarks and ensuring strict punishment for offenders.

Stressing unity, the chief minister said people from both majority and minority communities must work together to enable India to compete globally with nations such as the US, China and Japan. He added that the state’s caste survey had helped finalise data on the Muslim population, which would aid efforts to make the four per cent minority reservation permanent.

The chief minister said the reservation policy had enabled minority students to secure government jobs and improve their socio-economic standing. Meanwhile, BJP leaders have accused the Congress government of indulging in appeasement politics, with Nitin Nabin alleging that Revanth Reddy was undermining Telugu language and culture.