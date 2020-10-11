Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer to haunt fake news peddlers

Advocate Satish Maneshinde had said that once Rhea Chakraborty is out on bail they will start going after the people who defamed and tried to destroy Rhea’s life and morale for a 2-minute glory on Electronic Media carrying Fake News.

One such person was Dimple Thawani, a neighbor of Rhea who claims she is an SSR fan and believes she is his soulmate due to a past life connection. She claims that someone told her that SSR dropped Rhea home on the 13th.

It’s a baseless rumor by a fan who is part of the media circus and wants to share the limelight with others who claim to know SSR.

“Her statement was recorded by CBI today and you will all be glad to know what she said to CBI in her statement. I would request all honest Journalists to go to her now and record what she has to say. Satyamev Jayate”, said Advocate Satish Maneshinde.

He further said, “The CBI had gone to Rhea’s building to collect mobile numbers of Rhea’s family members to be in contact, the CBI also questioned Dimple Thawani who was present in the building premises.”