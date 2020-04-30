Just when the nation was yet to come out of the shock of Irrfan Khan’s departure; next day there was another shocker of losing legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. Both were strong souls, they both fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to them.

Irrfan Khan was battling with rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his loved ones, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own.

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in March 2018 and flew to London for treatment. The actor finally returned to India September last year and soon bid good-bye.

The actor, who died at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, was buried at the Versova graveyard around 3 pm in the presence of his family and friends such as directors Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Bhardwaj. The numbers were restricted in view of the nationwide lockdown.

Rishi Kapoor, evergreen heartthrob, passed away at 67 in Mumbai on Thursday.

‘He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents.’ said his family.

The actor, who had charmed his way into millions of hearts with his scintillating debut in 1973’s ‘Bobby’, had been ailing for a while. After being diagnosed with cancer in 2018, he underwent treatment in New York for almost a year. In September 2019, he returned to India but was rarely seen in public since.

Rishi was a member of the famed Kapoor acting dynasty and was at the pinnacle of his career in the 1970s and 80s.

Rishi Kapoor was cremated at Chandanwadi Crematorium in Mumbai around 4 pm on Thursday. His son Ranbir Kapoor led the hearse carrying the late actor.

Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan were seen together in Nikhil Advani’s ‘D-Day’. Rishi played Iqbal Seth aka Goldman; an underworld don modelled on Dawood Ibrahim while Irrfan played undercover RAW agent Wali Khan in the film.

Speaking about working with Rishi on the film, Irrfan had in an earlier interview with a leading magazine stated: “My cousin is his ultimate fan, though I have watched all his movies. I never thought I had it in me to be a Rishi Kapoor. He is hot liquid. He has worked on cultivating his craft so well and he is one of those stars you never have enough of, even if he is doing the same thing, movie after movie. I think that’s what makes his second innings so spectacular. He doesn’t have to be a star anymore, so he is having a blast being an actor.”