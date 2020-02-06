Rishi Kapoor back to hospital

Days after he returned to Mumbai from Delhi where he was hospitalized for a few days on account of infection, Rishi Kapoor was yesterday admitted to Mumbai’s H N Reliance Foundation. It is said that the doctors at the hospital found a patch that could have led to pneumonia and admitted him.

Talking about himself, Kapoor said “”I was running a slight fever and on investigation, doctors found a patch which could have led to pneumonia, was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai.”

It has been reported that the actor’s wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor are with him.

It may be remembered that the actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for Cancer in the US where he was there for almost a year.