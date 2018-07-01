Dotting daddy Rishi Kapoor wants his son Ranbir Kapoor and best friend Ayaan Mukherjee to get married as soon as possible.

The 65-year-old actor, who is quite active on Twitter, shared a picture of his son and his best friend on the micro-blogging site and said, “Best friends! How about you both getting married now? High time!”

The photo was captured at the pre-engagement party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, which was attended by Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji together.

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor will be next seen in ‘Mulk’ alongside Taapsse Pannu, while Ranbir is currently soaring high on the success of his latest film ‘Sanju’,

The film, which is based on the rollercoaster life of superstar Sanjay Dutt, has recorded the highest box office collection in 2018.

Ranbir will also be seen in ‘Brahmastra’ with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.