Rohit Pawar Slams Maharashtra Govt Over CBI Probe in Ajit Pawar Crash, Raises Fresh Questions 2

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday criticised the Maharashtra government’s decision to seek a CBI probe into the plane crash that killed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, alleging that handing the case to the central agency would only delay the investigation.

His remarks came a day after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state had requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI inquiry into the January 28 crash in Baramati that claimed five lives.

Speaking to reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan, Rohit Pawar said a report seeking a CBI investigation had already been submitted to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Union ministry concerned and the chief minister. He argued that the CBI was burdened with nearly 7,000 pending cases, including around 2,500 pending for more than a decade, and claimed that the Maharashtra CID was capable of conducting a timely probe.

“We will not tolerate wastage of time in the name of investigation. Only 30 per cent of the information regarding the crash has been made public. Seventy per cent of the material is still with me,” he said.

Rohit Pawar also questioned reports that the black box of the ill-fated Learjet 45 aircraft had been burnt, claiming photographs of the device had reached him. “If any irregularity comes to light, this government will have to pay a heavy price,” he warned.

He reiterated his demand that Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu step aside until the investigation is completed.

Recalling Ajit Pawar’s legislative contributions, Rohit Pawar said this was the first session without his uncle, who had presented the state budget 11 times and could have gone on to set new records. “He would always say that no matter what happens, one must fight — and that is why we are fighting,” he added.

On the absence of NCP (SP) leaders at the Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting ahead of the budget session, Rohit Pawar said senior leaders were held up elsewhere. He also said Sharad Pawar’s vast experience could continue to guide the party, especially with Rajya Sabha elections approaching.

NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad, meanwhile, said delays in the probe had fuelled public suspicion. He termed the claim that the black box was burnt as “the biggest doubt,” adding that such an occurrence was unprecedented. Awhad also alleged that the aircraft had exceeded its permitted flying hours and lacked proper clearance.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi, he asserted, remained united.