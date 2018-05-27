A few minutes after clinching a third Champions League trophy in three years, legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo cast doubt over his future with Real Madrid.

“In [the] coming days, there’ll be an answer about my future. It has been very nice playing for Real Madrid,” Fox News quoted Ronaldo as saying post the match.

He, however, then tried to clarify his comments in a subsequent interview.

“I am not saying I am going, in the coming days we will see. They took something out of context, that I should not have said. I did not know it would be so strong. I prefer not to talk and to enjoy this lovely moment to the maximum,” espn quoted him as saying.

Earlier, Real Madrid won the final against Liverpool 3-1 to claim their third successive and 13th Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) title at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex.

The victory was Madrid’s third in a row in the tournament, a feat unseen in the competition since Bayern Munich won three consecutive European Cups from 1974 – 1976.